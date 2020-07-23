Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $74,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $64.22 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

