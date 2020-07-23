Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,250. Insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

