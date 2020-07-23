Applegreen (LON:APGN) Trading Up 3%

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN)’s stock price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.25), approximately 2,047 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Applegreen in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 938.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $410.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05.

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

