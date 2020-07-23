AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser Sells 15,798 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppFolio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,961,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.