Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $637,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

