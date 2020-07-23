Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Director Buys $2,225,000.00 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. acquired 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 72.34% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 177,926 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

