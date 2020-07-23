AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. AO World has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.80.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

