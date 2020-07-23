Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

