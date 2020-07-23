Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s (NASDAQ:ANPC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 28th. Anpac Bio-Medical Science had issued 1,333,360 shares in its initial public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,320 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ANPC opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

