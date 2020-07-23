Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 917.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,513 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

