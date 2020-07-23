Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,271 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 15,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 240,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

