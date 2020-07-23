Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

