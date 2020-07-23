Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.