Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $859,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $12,868,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.01 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

