Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $637,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,564.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,458.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,369.19. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,062.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

