Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $2,962,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

