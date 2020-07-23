Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,215 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 135,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 304,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

