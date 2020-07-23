Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.