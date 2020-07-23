Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.83, approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

The firm has a market cap of $514.38 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

