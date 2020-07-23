Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 28,846 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 116,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,555.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 111,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

