Analyzing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Precision BioSciences and Regenxbio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Regenxbio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 149.90%. Regenxbio has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.78%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Regenxbio.

Volatility and Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenxbio has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Regenxbio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Regenxbio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Regenxbio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 19.28 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -4.33 Regenxbio $35.23 million 40.18 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -11.66

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regenxbio. Regenxbio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Regenxbio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -369.86% -60.32% -35.83% Regenxbio -197.23% -27.84% -25.51%

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Regenxbio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

