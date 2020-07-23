Analyzing CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) & Associated Banc (NASDAQ:ASB)

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVB Financial and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 4.72 $207.83 million $1.48 12.18 Associated Banc $1.55 billion 1.34 $326.79 million $1.97 6.76

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVB Financial and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 1 8 0 0 1.89

CVB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

CVB Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 38.52% 9.91% 1.71% Associated Banc 18.59% 8.13% 0.89%

Summary

CVB Financial beats Associated Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

