Analyzing CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and Otter Tail (NYSE:OTTR)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT PUERTO S A/S 21.16% 11.97% 6.07% Otter Tail 9.34% 11.00% 3.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Otter Tail is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CENT PUERTO S A/S and Otter Tail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.74 $182.34 million $0.99 3.00 Otter Tail $919.50 million 1.71 $86.85 million $2.17 17.97

CENT PUERTO S A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Otter Tail. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CENT PUERTO S A/S and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Otter Tail 0 3 2 0 2.40

CENT PUERTO S A/S currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Summary

Otter Tail beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

