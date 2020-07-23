Analyzing Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.62 $36.99 million $1.34 6.72 JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.05 $65.57 million $1.61 18.23

JBG SMITH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 9.46% 9.18% 2.21% JBG SMITH Properties 12.85% 2.44% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 1 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.67%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services. As of December 31, 2018, its operating portfolio consisted of 62 operating assets comprising 46 commercial assets and 16 multifamily assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

