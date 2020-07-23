Analyzing ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANSYS has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red Violet and ANSYS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $30.29 million 5.87 -$11.08 million N/A N/A ANSYS $1.52 billion 17.33 $451.30 million $5.51 55.70

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and ANSYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -32.97% -15.92% -13.66% ANSYS 27.34% 13.73% 10.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Red Violet and ANSYS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A ANSYS 2 4 5 0 2.27

ANSYS has a consensus price target of $255.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.91%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

ANSYS beats Red Violet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

