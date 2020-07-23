Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTQ. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price target on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Patient Home Monitoring has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.45.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

