Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$9.80 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1,621.00 price objective (up from C$1,612.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CSU opened at C$1,572.36 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,637.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,535.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,411.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

