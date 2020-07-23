Analysts Expect Trane (NYSE:TT) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.52. Trane reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

