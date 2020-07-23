Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,212,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $145.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.