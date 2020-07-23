Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

