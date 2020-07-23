Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.64 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $447.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.