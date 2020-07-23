Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Shares of FND opened at $66.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.08. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $68,493,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,065,489 shares of company stock worth $309,803,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,635,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

