Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.