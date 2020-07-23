Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.