Amino Network Market Capitalization Tops $161,507.76 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $161,507.76 and approximately $45,784.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.05545897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

