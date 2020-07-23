Amine Khechfe Sells 8,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Stamps.com stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

