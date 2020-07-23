AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 90.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. AmeriServ Financial has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

