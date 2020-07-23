Amerisafe’s (AMSF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMSF. ValuEngine lowered Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. Amerisafe has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

