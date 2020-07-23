American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut American River Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 21.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

