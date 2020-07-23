American Express (AXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.54 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

