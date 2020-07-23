American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.