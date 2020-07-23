American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

AEP opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

