American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 678 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 816% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.72. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

