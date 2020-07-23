American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,636,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,255,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 701,141 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

