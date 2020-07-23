Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

