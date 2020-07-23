AMATEN Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. AMATEN has a total market cap of $461,885.27 and approximately $68,903.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,558,823 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

AMATEN Token Trading

