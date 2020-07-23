Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 415,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 119,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.