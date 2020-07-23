AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMADY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of AMADY opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.