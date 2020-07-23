Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.67-2.03 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.67-2.03 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

