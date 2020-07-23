Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 674 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $144,847,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $328.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

